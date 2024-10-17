Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

It has to be said, friends: 2024 is winding down. The good news is that it means it’s time to start thinking about all the great sci-fi and fantasy releases that are coming next year! Sure, there are approximately eleventy-million SFF books that I still want to read from this year. But they’re not going anywhere (because I have them locked in my house, muwahahaha!) And as much as it bugs me, there is never a book my brain wants to read more than one it can’t get its grubby little hands on. Like books that aren’t out yet! So instead, I make lists (and lists and lists) of the ones that I am looking forward to reading.

While I try not to play favorites, there are always books that I am more excited about than others. Every reader has them. So I sat down and made a list of the upcoming 2024 SFF releases I want to read the most (which was something like 50) and then I whittled it down to five titles that I think are going to be amazing. You’ll probably want to mark them all down on your TBR, too! It’s a selection from some tried-and-true favorite authors, plus an intriguing debut! Just remember these release dates are not etched in stone, especially this far out, so they may be subject to change (but I hope not.)