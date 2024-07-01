Beat the Heat with These 15 July Romances

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

It’s July, and I don’t know about you, but my only intention this month is to stay inside and read romance novels! It’s summertime in Arizona, and governing bodies actually recommend staying inside. (And it seems like places all over are experiencing the hottest summers on record! Stay hydrated!) On top of the unbearable heat we’ve also got an hour of rain a day, and does it get any better than reading to the sound of rain hitting a roof? As a bonus, my library system has finally started offering their gamified summer reading program to adults, and I am all about those badges! So yeah, this July is perfect for reading.

Even though July is a little lighter on popular releases, there are some absolute bangers coming out this month! Sure, we’ve got those gorgeous Bridgerton special edition hardcovers that are coming out, right on the tail end of the new season’s release. (If you like collectibles and you like Julia Quinn, I would definitely have a look at those.) But the batch of books I’ve pulled together to highlight is a little bit less popular than Bridgerton. They’re all books I’ve been looking forward to since I heard about them, and can’t wait to add them to my collection! We’ve got fairy tales and new fantasy romance; we’ve got heists and retellings. There are historicals and contemporaries and long-awaited faves. There’s plenty to pick from this July, whether you’re trying to beat your friends at Adult Summer Reading or just looking for something to languish with for a while, whether by the pool or tucked in with the AC blaring.