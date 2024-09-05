Fall in Love with These 20 New Romance Books of September 2024

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

September is going to be a fantastic month for romance! This is my first time bringing you the new romance titles for the month, so I had to go big. While plenty of the spooky season romances came out in August, there are still a few stragglers in September. And if you’re beginning to get in the holiday spirit, you can definitely start shopping for your Christmas romance books now.

Seeing everything coming out this month is a great chance to look at trends. Between spooky books, autumnal books, and holiday books, seasonal romance is going strong. Whimsical books are holding their own against the massive popularity of darker fantasy and paranormal books. Trope-wise, expect lots of forced proximity! People in these books are stuck together in houses, small towns, vacations, and workplaces. ‘Tis the damn season, indeed.