TIME Names The 50 Best Romance Books to Read Now

If you’re looking for your next fantastic romance novel or romance is a genre that you’d like to get to know better, you’ll want to make your way into TIME’s list of the 50 best romance novels to read right now.

Developed with the help of booksellers, editors, authors, and other industry experts, the list offers the best of the best, including all of the best tropes and stories the genre has to offer. Romance has always been popular, of course, but as TIME notes, the genre has especially exploded since 2020. Last year, sales soared to almost 40 million print copies sold and romance-focused bookstores have been popping up across the US.