time's 50 best romance novels to read right now cover collage
News

TIME Names The 50 Best Romance Books to Read Now

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

If you’re looking for your next fantastic romance novel or romance is a genre that you’d like to get to know better, you’ll want to make your way into TIME’s list of the 50 best romance novels to read right now.

Developed with the help of booksellers, editors, authors, and other industry experts, the list offers the best of the best, including all of the best tropes and stories the genre has to offer. Romance has always been popular, of course, but as TIME notes, the genre has especially exploded since 2020. Last year, sales soared to almost 40 million print copies sold and romance-focused bookstores have been popping up across the US.

Romance readers who may be holding your breath, take heart. This list ensures that the books meet the definition of romance in that every story has a Happily Ever After. It also focuses on books where the romance is front and center, meaning that a lot of the hot romantasy titles are not on the list. It’s not that they aren’t worth reading. It’s that they do not fit the classic definition of capital-R Romance.

Titles on the list include classics and contemporary titles, sports romances to just-one-bed scenarios, historical romances and more. There are both adult romances and those published for the YA audience.

Here are ten of the titles on the list:

Dive into the entire TIME 50 best romance novels to read right now.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.