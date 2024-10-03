10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out October 2024

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

October is my favorite month of the year — the weather is cooler, the leaves are beautiful, and my favorite holiday approaches — so it stands to reason that October children’s book releases would also be phenomenal. October is often one of the most packed new release months, too, with November and December typically being slower. That makes it even harder to narrow down this list to just ten children’s books.

October picture book releases include wonderful debuts by AR Cribbins and Jocelyn Chung that tugged at my heart, as well as new stories by beloved authors and illustrators like Juana Medina and Daniel Nayeri. Two early chapter book new releases delighted me and my six-year-old. In middle grade new releases, books explore folklore, comedy, and sci-fi. Several books across age groups examine sibling life, and even more had me cackling.