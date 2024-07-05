10 Of The Best New Children’s Books Out July 2024

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

While I usually think of the summer months as a time to get outside and play, as it was during my childhood, the scorching temperatures caused by climate change has made it almost impossible to have outdoor play after lunch, particularly where I live in the south. That means lots of time spent indoors reading and playing instead. These 10 July children’s book releases are a great way to pass the time during these too-hot afternoons. Just make sure to keep that water bottle filled, even while indoors.

In July picture book releases, I review five phenomenal books about the Summer Olympics, rocks, grief, birds, and Colombian buses. In July middle grade releases, I review four excellent books about con artists, autism, jinns, and climate change activism. From richly detailed fantasies to silly early reader graphic novels that will make kids laugh, there's something for every reader on this list of July children's book releases.