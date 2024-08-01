10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out August 2024
It’s August, and summer is still in full swing, as the scorching heat can attest to. School is starting back up in many areas, while other kids still have another month of summer break to enjoy. My daughter goes back to school in the first week of August! August children’s book releases are also picking back up after a slower new release schedule over June and July, with many wonderful new books.
August’s picture book releases include a nonfiction about puberty, two stories centering Latine culture, and books about sisters and scientists. August’s middle grade releases include a reimagining of a classic manga series, a terrifying new horror, a delightful historical fiction, a sports-themed graphic novel, and a fascinating glimpse into the lives of 50 U.S. children.
August children’s book releases have something for every kind of reader, from fantasy to nonfiction. If you want to read my reviews of even more August children’s book releases, subscribe to Book Riot’s kidlit newsletter, The Kids Are All Right, where I review new children’s book releases twice weekly, plus children’s books around a theme.
Here are my reviews of ten phenomenal August children’s book releases. Which ones do you want to read?
August Children’s Book Releases: Picture Books
Growing Up: An Inclusive Guide to Puberty and Your Changing Body by Rachel Greener & Clare Owen (August 6; Nosy Crow)
A friend asked me recently for puberty books for kids that aren’t as dense as the typical middle grade titles on the topic, and I only came up with a couple. Then this arrived in the mail! This picture book is a much-needed explanation of puberty and the changes kids experience by the creators of Making a Baby, my favorite picture book about where babies come from. It’s very accessible and inclusive, with colorful illustrations and closeups. It’s a great introduction to puberty for kids and will open up lots of questions and conversations. I’m kind of surprised there aren’t more picture books about the topic.
Squawk of Spanish by Gabriella Aldeman & Romina Galotta (August 13; Charlesbridge)
As someone who grew up with a beloved pet bird who frequently perched on my head, the cover sold this picture book for me. It’s a delightful story about Max, his abuela, and her pet bird, Lorito. Max avoids speaking Spanish because he can’t roll his Rs. But Lorito the bird can speak Spanish, and helps Abuela remember her recipes while cooking. When Lorito is lost, Abuela despairs. Max takes a deep breath and decides, to help her feel better, he’ll help her remember the recipes by speaking Spanish. Don’t worry, the trio is reunited in the end!
What Can A Mess Make? by Bee Johnson (August 20; Henry Holt and Co.)
Childhood is full of big ideas that begin with big messes. Johnson’s debut picture book as an author and illustrator celebrates these messes that help child imaginations grow. It’s an energetic, rhyming picture book depicting two sisters in a variety of messy play scenarios: a marching band with homemade instruments, crafting artistic masterpieces, preparing and hosting a tea party, and so much more. Johnson’s illustrations are warm and cozy despite the messy scenarios. It’s a realistic, joy-filled glimpse into the sisters’ day as they create mess after mess after mess.
The Next Scientist by Kate Messner & Julia Kuo (August 27; Chronicle Kids Books)
Messner explores what makes great scientists through the lens of important scientists in this gorgeous nonfiction picture book. Scientists get their start in many ways: as kid builders (Isaac Newton, Valerie Thomas, Lonnie Johnson), as artists (William Henry Perkin, Joan Procter, Temple Grandin), and even as athletes (Sally Ride, Hiroshi Amano, Meredith Gourdine). Messner invites young readers to become scientists themselves through her brief profiles of scientists divided by how they got their start as kids. Kuo’s unique illustrations that call to mind vintage graphic designs are as iconic and perfect as ever. I love the diversity of scientists profiled. It’s a fascinating read.
The River Is My Ocean by Rio Cortez & Ashleigh Corrin (August 27; Denene Millner Books/Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
This cheerful, exuberant picture book is being published in both English and Spanish. A young girl loves listening to her Abuela talk about the sea at her home in Puerto Rico and how she misses it. The girl’s heart, however, belongs to the Hudson River. On Saturdays, granddaughter and grandmother walk to the river, sipping piraguas. As they sit together, Abuela tells her about Yemaya, the mermaid goddess who is the mother of all oceans and rivers. Back matter includes more about Yemaya and the author’s personal connection to the story. It’s such a fun read, with bright, happy illustrations.
August Children’s Book Releases: Middle Grade
All About U.S. by Matt Lamothe & Jenny Volvovski (August 6, Chronicle Books)
While this is a picture book, I’m putting it in the middle grade section because it’s for older readers. It’s an enthralling glimpse into the lives of 50 diverse kids from all 50 U.S. states. Ten-year-old Ameen in Kentucky loves Minecraft. His family, who are Muslims from Libya, pray daily and also enjoy tinkering. They’re currently working on a 3D printer. Eleven-year-old Sam, who has cancer, lives in Wisconsin and is practicing a song for an upcoming performance of Little Shop of Horrors. Each child in each state gives a glimpse into their lives, accompanied by realistic illustrations of their home life. Back matter includes photographs of all the kids, demographics charts, and an in-depth discussion of the process of making this book.
Unico: Awakening by Osamu Tezuka, Samuel Sattin, & Gurihiru (August 6; Graphix)
Japanese manga creator Osamu Tezuka is considered the father of anime, and now one of his beloved classic stories is being updated for contemporary audiences. It’s an adorable reimagining of Tezuka’s story, one that will please new readers and readers familiar with the originals alike. It’s about a young unicorn, Unico, befriending a cat named Chloe and an older woman. Venus wants him dead because he disrupts her power, and orders West Wind to take him to the land of oblivion, but West Wind takes pity on the sweet unicorn and spirits him away to our world instead. When Venus senses a disruption in her powers once more, she increases her efforts to destroy Unico. This is the first in a planned series.
We Are Big Time by Hena Khan (August 6; Knopf Books for Young Readers)
This fantastic graphic novel about a girl’s all-Muslim basketball team was inspired by a true story. Aliyah Javaid doesn’t want to move from her Florida home to chilly Wisconsin, but she has little choice in the matter. She is thankful to be attending a private Muslim school, but her brother fits in faster than she does. Then she tries out for the school’s basketball team, and Coach Jess chooses her as the team’s co-captain. While things start out rocky between her and the captain, and Aliyah has trouble keeping up with her schoolwork, she finds the home she always wanted on the team.
Mama’s Chicken and Dumplings by Dionna L. Mann (August 6; Margaret Ferguson Books)
This cute historical fiction book skews towards younger middle grade readers. Ten-year-old Allie Lewis lives with her single mother in Charlottesville, Virginia in the 1930s. She’s jealous of schoolmate Gwen Turner, who has a caring father who seems to love being with his daughters, and can fix anything. Allie decides to find Mama a husband with the help of her best friend Jewel. One taste of Mama’s chicken and dumplings will be enough to convince any man to marry her, she thinks. But first, she and Jewel need to investigate the available men to see who would make the best husband and father. This is such a fun premise and a delight to read.
It Happened to Anna by Tehlor Kay Mejia (August 6; Delacorte Press)
Sadie Rivera isn’t allowed to have any friends; she knows that now. Ever since she was a young child in Arizona, a ghost has haunted her, terrorizing any kids who try to be nice to Sadie. She and her dad now live in Idaho, but the ghost followed her. Sadie tried to make a friend with a classmate named Anna, but then the ghost murdered her, so Sadie refuses to try again. A new student, Mal, decides to befriend Sadie, and strangely, the ghost doesn’t terrorize Mal. Relieved to finally have a friend, Sadie does whatever Mal tells her to do, even when Mal’s pranks turn downright mean. This is a haunting, mesmerizing new middle grade horror.
If you’re looking for more new children’s book releases beyond this list of August children’s book releases, check out my list of July children’s book releases, June children’s book releases, and May children’s book releases.
You can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.