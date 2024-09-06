10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out September 2024

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

It’s September, so the kids are back in school, and fall will be here before we know it. I’m very much ready for fall weather after a scorching summer, though I’m also a bit nervous about the school germs that plagued us last year. If we do have a very sick fall like last year, one thing is sure: we’ll have a lot of books to keep us company while we convalesce at home, including these amazing September children’s book releases.

Several themes emerge from this list of September children’s book releases, namely time travel, cookies, immigration, and disability representation. I’ll take all four, thanks! In September picture book releases, beloved authors Christina Soontornvat, Blanca Gómez, and Jessie Sima return with stories that will likely be on my list of favorite books of the year.