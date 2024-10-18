The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This week’s most read books on Goodreads looks pretty similar to last week, with one exception: for the first time in many months, The Women by Kristin Hannah is not in the top five. It’s been overtaken by Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, which means two of the top five are books in the Empyrean series! This is planned to be a five book series, so it will be interesting to see if it can maintain this momentum through to the final volume. Book three, Onyx Storm, comes out in January.

Because the rest of the books on this list are repeats, I thought I’d mix it up by adding the top five most-read books from a few countries from around the world. This time, we’re taking a peek at Brazil, Finland, and Singapore. It’s always fun to see the titles that are popular in one country that haven’t broken out into global fame. For example, the #1 most read book on Goodreads in Finland this week is Asioita joista en tiennyt pitäväni by Annukka Salama, which doesn’t have an English translation. Now, onwards to the overall most read books on Goodreads this week!