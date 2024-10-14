The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

If you follow this weekly bestseller list fairly regularly, there’s a lot that you’ll recognize from recent weeks — Rebecca Yarros and her spicy dragon tale doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and neither does Kristen Hannah’s historical fiction — but this week does bring some big additions.

There’s Ina Garten’s memoir, a new thriller by Freida McFadden, and new nonfiction by Malcolm Gladwell. But perhaps the most eventful big-name release is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Message, which has been attached to a now-viral interview in which a CBS host hounded Coates in a way that many have deemed to be biased and unprofessional.

The rest of the list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, which was just released October 1st, but has already made it to #7 in bestselling hardcover fiction on the Indie list. And somehow, Bill O’Reilly still has an audience despite being fired from Fox News for sexual harassment.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.