Two light-skinned Asian people reading books in a bookstore
News

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

USA Today, Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers all have their own bestseller lists. Here are the combined results.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community
The Runebreakers - Heroes with a side of chaos

Seven years ago, Wilhilm Grindtosser sacrificed his soul for a chance to save the love of his love. In vain. When he tries gnome magic to fix the sorry mess of his soul, the past catches up with him, and an ancient evil beneath the sands forces him to confront the darkness inside of him. Will he overcome anti-social influencers, singing mummies, and a color-sensitive pharaoh to save the day?

If you follow this weekly bestseller list fairly regularly, there’s a lot that you’ll recognize from recent weeks — Rebecca Yarros and her spicy dragon tale doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and neither does Kristen Hannah’s historical fiction — but this week does bring some big additions.

There’s Ina Garten’s memoir, a new thriller by Freida McFadden, and new nonfiction by Malcolm Gladwell. But perhaps the most eventful big-name release is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Message, which has been attached to a now-viral interview in which a CBS host hounded Coates in a way that many have deemed to be biased and unprofessional.

cover of The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

The rest of the list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, which was just released October 1st, but has already made it to #7 in bestselling hardcover fiction on the Indie list. And somehow, Bill O’Reilly still has an audience despite being fired from Fox News for sexual harassment.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

the message book cover

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten

Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering by Malcolm Gladwell

Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

The Boyfriend cover

The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.