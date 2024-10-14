The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
If you follow this weekly bestseller list fairly regularly, there’s a lot that you’ll recognize from recent weeks — Rebecca Yarros and her spicy dragon tale doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and neither does Kristen Hannah’s historical fiction — but this week does bring some big additions.
There’s Ina Garten’s memoir, a new thriller by Freida McFadden, and new nonfiction by Malcolm Gladwell. But perhaps the most eventful big-name release is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Message, which has been attached to a now-viral interview in which a CBS host hounded Coates in a way that many have deemed to be biased and unprofessional.
The rest of the list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, which was just released October 1st, but has already made it to #7 in bestselling hardcover fiction on the Indie list. And somehow, Bill O’Reilly still has an audience despite being fired from Fox News for sexual harassment.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering by Malcolm Gladwell
Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
