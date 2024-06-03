The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Flatiron Books, publisher of When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips Underneath the veneer of excellence and higher learning, Highfield is festering with secrets—and Lou is determined to expose them. But as she gets caught in Highfield’s web, her time there ends with a lifeless body sprawled at her feet. Thirty years later, Lou has rebuilt her life and gets a shocking phone call: A high-profile lawyer is bringing a lawsuit against the school. And he needs Lou to testify. With a daughter and career to protect, the last thing Lou wants is Highfield back in her life. But to finally free herself and others, she has to confront her past and discover what really happened.

This week of bestsellers finally has some new titles — if not exactly new authors. We have a comedian celebrity memoir, new short stories by Stephen King, and the latest from Nora Roberts. Hopefully as people ramp up their summer reading, we’ll see this list get shaken up a little more. One book that suddenly dropped down the rankings is Funny Story by Emily Henry: after dominating all five bestseller lists for weeks, it only made three of them this time around.

On the other hand, It Ends With Us has made a reappearance after only recently ending its long-running reign of the bestseller lists. That’s likely due to the trailer that dropped in mid-May for the movie adaptation, which will come out in August. The book already is out with a movie tie-in cover, so expect to see this title back in the bestseller lists in August — we’ll see how long it stays there this time around!

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. In fact, a recent report shows that only 1.5% of bestsellers in 2023 were by Black authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan and Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo.

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.