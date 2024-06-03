The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week of bestsellers finally has some new titles — if not exactly new authors. We have a comedian celebrity memoir, new short stories by Stephen King, and the latest from Nora Roberts. Hopefully as people ramp up their summer reading, we’ll see this list get shaken up a little more. One book that suddenly dropped down the rankings is Funny Story by Emily Henry: after dominating all five bestseller lists for weeks, it only made three of them this time around.
On the other hand, It Ends With Us has made a reappearance after only recently ending its long-running reign of the bestseller lists. That’s likely due to the trailer that dropped in mid-May for the movie adaptation, which will come out in August. The book already is out with a movie tie-in cover, so expect to see this title back in the bestseller lists in August — we’ll see how long it stays there this time around!
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. In fact, a recent report shows that only 1.5% of bestsellers in 2023 were by Black authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan and Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Funny Story by Emily Henry (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Mind Games by Nora Roberts (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos with Lisa Dickey (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
