The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads

Goodreads keeps track of a lot of stats you may not have stumbled across if you don’t go looking for them. For example, you can check out the most read books on Goodreads every week (or month or year), and you can filter by country. You can find out the most popular books on Goodreads in 2024 (so far). Not every reader uses Goodreads, of course, but it’s the most popular reading tracker, so these stats give a good overview of the buzziest books of the moment.

One page I discovered recently is the “Most Popular Book Club Books This Month” list. You can sort by week, month, or all-time. Since we’re almost at the end of June, it seems like a good time to look at which books the most book clubs have been picked up this month. This can’t account for every book club in the world — it’s just the ones that have recorded their picks on Goodreads — but it’s an interesting overview. Some of these may have changed since the time of writing, because it’s updated regularly.