The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads
Goodreads keeps track of a lot of stats you may not have stumbled across if you don’t go looking for them. For example, you can check out the most read books on Goodreads every week (or month or year), and you can filter by country. You can find out the most popular books on Goodreads in 2024 (so far). Not every reader uses Goodreads, of course, but it’s the most popular reading tracker, so these stats give a good overview of the buzziest books of the moment.
One page I discovered recently is the “Most Popular Book Club Books This Month” list. You can sort by week, month, or all-time. Since we’re almost at the end of June, it seems like a good time to look at which books the most book clubs have been picked up this month. This can’t account for every book club in the world — it’s just the ones that have recorded their picks on Goodreads — but it’s an interesting overview. Some of these may have changed since the time of writing, because it’s updated regularly.
For each book, I’ve linked some available book club guides and questions, both free versions and downloadable guides on Etsy. Some of these are official (from the author or publisher), but most are from readers, so take what’s useful and leave the rest. Now, let’s get into the books!
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The #1 spot in June goes to The Women, with 39 Goodreads groups discussing it this month. It’s also a bestseller and one of the most-read books on Goodreads in recent weeks.
Book Club Resources:
Book Club Guide, including character list, quotes, printable bookmarks, themed food and drink menu ideas, icebreakers, and more. ($5)
Book Club Kit, including discussion questions, themed food and drink lists, themed activity ideas, and a themed playlist. ($12)
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Second place goes to Funny Story, the newest Emily Henry romance novel, which is also still on the bestseller lists and has been one of the most read books on Goodreads in recent weeks.
Book Club Resources:
Book Club Discussion Bundle, including discussion questions; note card for book rating, favorite quotes, and Hollywood casting; bookmark; cocktail recipe; and book-inspired postcard map. ($5)
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
In third is a book that came out a couple of years ago. This was a Read With Jenna pick in 2022.
Book Club Resources:
Here’s a video of the author answering readers’ questions with Hoda and Jenna.
Book Club Guide, including a character list, themed journal pages, discussion questions, printable bookmarks, contextual information, themed food and drink menu items, and icebreakers. ($5)
Book Club Kit, including discussion questions, bookmarks, a themed recipe, and a themed trivia game. ($3)
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
Then we have a new thriller release. This was the Reese’s Book Club pick for January 2024.
Book Club Resources:
Book Club Kit, including discussion questions, printable bookmarks, a themed recipe, and a themed activity idea. ($3)
None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell
And here’s another thriller, but this one came out last year.
Book Club Resources:
Book of the Month Discussion on Reddit
Book Club Discussion Bundle, including discussion questions; note card for book rating, favorite quotes, and Hollywood casting; and a themed cocktail recipe. ($3)
Book Club Guide, including food and drink pairings, synopsis and stats, quotes, character overview, discussion questions, printable bookmarks, and more. ($5)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
This 2023 literary novel was a bestseller and was named best book of the year by NPR, the Washington Post, The New Yorker, Time Magazine, Barack Obama, and many others.
Book Club Resources:
Book Club Guide, including synopsis, character list, discussion questions, icebreakers, word search, and food and drink ideas. ($4)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
The tenth spot goes to this novel that was the buzziest release of 2022, including being a bestseller and being a Barnes & Noble book club pick. The paperback just came out, which may explain why book clubs are picking it up now.
Book Club Resources:
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
The top ten most popular picks are mostly by white authors, so let’s skip a couple to the #12 pick: Yellowface. This was a bestseller and Reese’s Book Club pick in 2023.
Book Club Resources:
Brooklyn Public Library Book Club Kit (PDF)
Book Club Guide, including food and drink pairings, synopsis and book stats, character overview, quotes, discussion questions, printable bookmarks, and more. ($5)
Have you read any of these in your book club? Let’s chat in the comments!
