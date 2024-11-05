Messy Family Books to Read With Your Book Club

From the author of Cutting for Stone comes a books that made the bestseller list for a good while, and was one of Oprah’s book club picks (she even called it “one of the best books I’ve read in my entire life.”).

This story of a girl who would come to be known as Big Ammachi—which essentially translates to “Big Momma”— twists and turns, intertwining as the waterways do that she and her to-be family live by in Southern India. Big Ammachi’s family, part of a Christian community with a long history, will be as gifted as they are cursed, with the curious incidence of drowning being a common theme reoccurring through the generations. Starting in 1900, we experience the change and advancements time brings as Big Ammachi experiences them.