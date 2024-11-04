A new report from PEN America covering the full 2023-2024 school year shows a 200% increase—that’s a tripling—in school book bans. The report analyzes 10,046 bans nationwide that sought to pull more than four thousand unique titles from school shelves. This data lands in sharp contrast to the ALA’s report in September that attempts to ban books in public, school, and academic libraries declined significantly in the first eight months of this year. Which is right? Let’s go with both and neither. The reports address different samples and different time frames, and it is possible for both narratives to be true.

The PEN America report captures data through the end of the 2023-2024 school year, so it maybe goes through June of this year at the latest, while the ALA report runs through August 31. If overall banning attempts decreased after the school year ended and/or decreased in the public sector enough to offset an increase in schools, these findings can exist side-by-side. There may also be some political strategy at work. Book banning is a wildly unpopular, losing issue for the right—most Americans oppose book bans—and if book banning attempts are actually declining so far in this school year, it is more likely because Republicans recognize that a bunch of high-profile book banning attempts will not help their electoral chances than because some sea change has already occurred. Don’t let up your efforts just yet.