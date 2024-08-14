promotional image for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power showing actor Charlie Vickers as Sauron
News

New Trailer for Season 2 of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

Vanessa Diaz

Managing Editor

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

Earlier this year we got a teaser trailer for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Now we have a new, full-length trailer to hype us up before the new season premieres later this month.

The trailer shows Middle Earth at war as Elrond, Galadriel, and friends stand up to Sauron, who’s been busy building up his strength and whipping up a batch of very special rings that surely everyone will stay far away from. It’s two and a half minutes of “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” preparing viewers for more tension, bigger battle scenes, and even higher stakes than season one.

Here’s what we can expect from this season, according to Amazon Prime: ““Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Head to Prime Video on August 29th to catch the premier of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Three episodes will drop that day, with five more episodes releasing weekly and a season finale on October 3rd.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream