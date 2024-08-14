Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

Earlier this year we got a teaser trailer for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Now we have a new, full-length trailer to hype us up before the new season premieres later this month.

The trailer shows Middle Earth at war as Elrond, Galadriel, and friends stand up to Sauron, who’s been busy building up his strength and whipping up a batch of very special rings that surely everyone will stay far away from. It’s two and a half minutes of “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” preparing viewers for more tension, bigger battle scenes, and even higher stakes than season one.