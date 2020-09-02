Your Heart Still Has Feeling

Eric and Kelly talk about YA where fandoms clash, followed by a recommendationpalooza of recent YA horror.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life., Ever After by Olivia Vieweg, from Lerner Books, and Like Spilled Water by Jennie Liu from Lerner Books.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Everything, Everything by Nicole Yoon

More Than Maybe by Erin Hahn

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan

Geekerella by Ashley Poston

Starworld by Audrey Coulthurst and Paula Garner

The Geek’s Guide to Unrequited Love by Sarvenaz Tash

How To Say Goodbye in Robot by Natalie Standiford

Guy in Real Life by Steve Breznoff

Eliza and Her Monsters by Francesca Zappia

The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You by Lily Anderson

The Improbable Theory of Ana and Zak by Brian Katcher

Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

Don’t Read The Comments by Eric Smith

I Believe In a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo

How To Repair a Mechanical Heart by JC Lillis

Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare

A Werewolf in Riverdale by Caleb Roehrig

Interview with the Vixen by Rebecca Barrow

Wayward Witch by Zoraida Corvoda

Harrow Lake by Kat Ellis

Category 5 by Ann Dávila Cardinal

Blood Countess by Lana Popović

Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

Vampires Never Get Old edited by Natalie C. Parker and Zoraida Cordova