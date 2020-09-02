Episode 76
Your Heart Still Has Feeling
Eric and Kelly talk about YA where fandoms clash, followed by a recommendationpalooza of recent YA horror.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life., Ever After by Olivia Vieweg, from Lerner Books, and Like Spilled Water by Jennie Liu from Lerner Books.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Everything, Everything by Nicole Yoon
More Than Maybe by Erin Hahn
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan
Geekerella by Ashley Poston
Starworld by Audrey Coulthurst and Paula Garner
The Geek’s Guide to Unrequited Love by Sarvenaz Tash
How To Say Goodbye in Robot by Natalie Standiford
Guy in Real Life by Steve Breznoff
Eliza and Her Monsters by Francesca Zappia
The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You by Lily Anderson
The Improbable Theory of Ana and Zak by Brian Katcher
Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde
Don’t Read The Comments by Eric Smith
I Believe In a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo
How To Repair a Mechanical Heart by JC Lillis
Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare
A Werewolf in Riverdale by Caleb Roehrig
Interview with the Vixen by Rebecca Barrow
Wayward Witch by Zoraida Corvoda
Harrow Lake by Kat Ellis
Category 5 by Ann Dávila Cardinal
Blood Countess by Lana Popović
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass
Vampires Never Get Old edited by Natalie C. Parker and Zoraida Cordova