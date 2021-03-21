Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Episode 434
Vox Biblioi

Jeff and Rebecca have their minds boggled at the sales of Seuss titles, pay fealty to the queen of book clubs, survey a few recent book challenges, and look forward to Klara and the Sun.

Discussed in this episode:

Oprah picks the Gilead SERIES as the next book club selection

Follow-up: Leander, TX English teachers rally against graphic novels being removed from reading lists

Austin, TX school calls in counselors after elementary school students are read a book about  a trans character

Amazon no longer sells books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as mental illness

Michael’s pulls feminist cross-stitch book because of curse words

