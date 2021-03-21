Vox Biblioi

Jeff and Rebecca have their minds boggled at the sales of Seuss titles, pay fealty to the queen of book clubs, survey a few recent book challenges, and look forward to Klara and the Sun.

Discussed in this episode:

Oprah picks the Gilead SERIES as the next book club selection

Follow-up: Leander, TX English teachers rally against graphic novels being removed from reading lists

Austin, TX school calls in counselors after elementary school students are read a book about a trans character

Amazon no longer sells books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as mental illness

Michael’s pulls feminist cross-stitch book because of curse words