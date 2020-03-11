Urban Fantasy and Science Fiction
Sharifah and Jenn discuss an Octavia Butler adaptation, Letter To The King, a goth in need, urban fantasy and science fiction, and more.
News
Amazon picks up Adaptation of Dawn by Octavia Butler
Help This Goth Become A Hot Topic Ambassador
Diverse! Magical! Medieval! Teen! Squad! Has Adventures!!!! in Letter To The King
New Practical Magic prequel coming
Books Discussed
Famous Men Who Never Lived by K Chess (tw: assault, bigotry, separation from a child, elder harm)
Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel José Older
Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi (all the trigger warnings)
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert