Sharifah and Jenn discuss an Octavia Butler adaptation, Letter To The King, a goth in need, urban fantasy and science fiction, and more.

News

Amazon picks up Adaptation of Dawn by Octavia Butler

Help This Goth Become A Hot Topic Ambassador

Diverse! Magical! Medieval! Teen! Squad! Has Adventures!!!! in Letter To The King

New Practical Magic prequel coming

Stress science and hopepunk

Books Discussed

Famous Men Who Never Lived by K Chess (tw: assault, bigotry, separation from a child, elder harm)

Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel José Older

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi (all the trigger warnings)

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert