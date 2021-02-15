Riot Headline Second Annual Ripped Bodice Awards for Excellence in Romantic Fiction Announced

The Handsell: February 15, 2021

This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends Imaro by Charles R. Saunders.

Links and Mentions

Crash Course in History of Black Science Fiction by Nisi Shawl

Charles Saunders’ obituary in the NY Times

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

David Anthony Durham’s Acacia series

Kai Ashante Wilson

Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter

