The Handsell: February 15, 2021
This week on the Handsell, Jenn recommends Imaro by Charles R. Saunders.
Links and Mentions
Crash Course in History of Black Science Fiction by Nisi Shawl
Charles Saunders’ obituary in the NY Times
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
David Anthony Durham’s Acacia series
Kai Ashante Wilson
Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter