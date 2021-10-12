This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about creepy, spooky, and scary nonfiction for the Halloween season.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton and Kim Ukura.

Follow Up

Our holiday gift guide episode coming up November 23 — send us your requests at forreal@bookriot.com by November 15!

It’s Book Riot’s birthday and there’s special merch.

Nonfiction in the News

2021 National Book Awards Finalists Announced [National Book Awards]

Estate of Henrietta Lacks sues biotechnical company for nonconsensual use of her cells [CNN]

New Nonfiction

I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream by Richard Antoine White

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene

Smile: The Story of a Face by Sarah Ruhl

On Animals by Susan Orlean

Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert

Weekly Theme: Spooky Nonfiction

The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained by Colin Dickey

The Monster Show: A Cultural History of Horror by David J. Skal

White Magic: Essays by Elissa Washuta

Yurei Attack!: The Japanese Ghost Survival Guide by Hiroko Yoda and Matt Alt

Reading Now

KIM: Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef

ALICE: The Phantom Prince by Elizabeth Kendall



CONCLUSION

ALICE: You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink

KIM: RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.