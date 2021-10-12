Episode 94
Spooky Nonfiction
Follow Up
Our holiday gift guide episode coming up November 23 — send us your requests at forreal@bookriot.com by November 15!
It’s Book Riot’s birthday and there’s special merch.
Nonfiction in the News
2021 National Book Awards Finalists Announced [National Book Awards]
Estate of Henrietta Lacks sues biotechnical company for nonconsensual use of her cells [CNN]
New Nonfiction
I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream by Richard Antoine White
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene
Smile: The Story of a Face by Sarah Ruhl
On Animals by Susan Orlean
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert
Weekly Theme: Spooky Nonfiction
The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained by Colin Dickey
The Monster Show: A Cultural History of Horror by David J. Skal
White Magic: Essays by Elissa Washuta
Yurei Attack!: The Japanese Ghost Survival Guide by Hiroko Yoda and Matt Alt
Reading Now
KIM: Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller by Nadia Wassef
ALICE: The Phantom Prince by Elizabeth Kendall
CONCLUSION
