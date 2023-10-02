Song Fails on a Book Podcast

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha dive deep into The Perfect Find, talking about both the novel and the Netflix adaptation.

News

No news this week – it’s wall-to-wall The Perfect Find!

Books Discussed

Dirty Steal by KD Casey and Lauren Blakeley

What The Hex by Alexia Daris

The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes

The Perfect Find by Tia Williams

