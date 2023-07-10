Romances with Real People on Earth

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about Regency romance and why so many romances are set in that 9 year(!) period and then share what romances they’re excited about in the second half of 2023.

News

Check out Jess’s piece on Regency romance (you’ll be glad you did).

Books Discussed

Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian

Play it Forward by Frederick Smith

It Happened One Fight by Maureen Lee Lenker (coming 7/11)

First Time for Everything by Mina V. Esguerra

Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date by Ashley Herring Blake (coming 10/24)

Next Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin (coming 11/14)

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura (coming 12/5)

The Duke Gets Desperate by Diana Quincy (coming 9/26)

Thank You For Sharing by Rachel Runya Katz (coming 9/12)

Full Moon Over Freedom by Angelina M. Lopez (coming 9/5)

