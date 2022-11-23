Reading in a Tropey Wonderland

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss a few cozy YA books set during the holidays.

Show Notes

National Book Awards Winner of Young People’s Literature Award

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon

Talk Santa to Me by Linda Urban

The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

New Year’s Kiss by Lee Matthews

Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds

Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell