Reading in a Tropey Wonderland
Tirzah and Erica discuss a few cozy YA books set during the holidays.
Show Notes
National Book Awards Winner of Young People’s Literature Award
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon
Talk Santa to Me by Linda Urban
The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park
How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
New Year’s Kiss by Lee Matthews
Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds
Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell