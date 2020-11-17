Episode 286
New Releases and More for November 17, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Orchard, These Violent Delights, Nights When Nothing Happened, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Orchard: A Novel by David Hopen
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel by Simon Han
The Lady Upstairs by Halley Sutton
The Bright and Breaking Sea (A Captain Kit Brightling Novel) by Chloe Neill
Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon
None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite
We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy by Kliph Nesteroff
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Laughing to Keep from Dying: African American Satire in the Twenty-First Century (New Black Studies Series) by Danielle Fuentes Morgan
Do Not Disturb: A Novel by Claire Douglas
On Connection (Faber Social) by Kae Tempest
The Doll: A Portrait of My Mother by Ismail Kadare, John Hodgson (translator)
The Last Sailor: A Novel by Sarah Anne Johnson
The Light Ages: The Surprising Story of Medieval Science by Seb Falk
The Nine Lives of Pakistan: Dispatches from a Precarious State by Declan Walsh
A Million Aunties by Alecia McKenzie
The Big She-Bang: The Herstory of the Universe According to God the Mother by Marisa Acocella
Paul at Home by Michel Rabagliati, Helge Dascher (translator)
Soulswift by Megan Bannen
Daughter of the Serpentine (A Dragoneer Academy Novel) by E.E. Knight
The Silver Shooter: A Rose Gallagher Mystery by Erin Lindsey
Lord The One You Love is Sick by Kasey Thornton
People Who Love to Eat Are Always the Best People: And Other Wisdom by Julia Child
Van der Valk-Love in Amsterdam: A Novel by Nicolas Freeling
Before the Coffee Gets Cold: A Novel by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Feminist International: How to Change Everything by Veronica Gago
Mine’s Bigger Than Yours: The 100 Wackiest Action Movies by Christopher Lombardo, Jeff Kirschner
Light for the World to See: A Thousand Words on Race and Hope by Kwame Alexander
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest by Ed Caesar
Eartheater: A Novel by Dolores Reyes, Julia Sanches (translator)
The Children of Red Peak by Craig DiLouie
The Way Back by Gavriel Savit
Rebel Sisters by Tochi Onyebuchi
Dragon Mountain (Volume 1) by Katie Tsang and Kevin Tsang
How Are We Going to Explain This: Our Future on a Hot Earth by Jelmer Mommers
V2: A novel of World War II by Robert Harris
Burning the Books: A History of the Deliberate Destruction of Knowledge by Richard Ovenden
Nophek Gloss by Essa Hansen
Planet Paradise by Jesse Lonergan
Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West by Lauren Redniss
I Die Each Time I Hear the Sound: A Memoir by Mike Doughty
A Demon-Haunted Land: Witches, Wonder Doctors, and the Ghosts of the Past in Post–WWII Germany by Monica Black
No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J. Fox
Miami Noir: The Classics (Akashic Noir) by Les Standiford
Little Wishes: A Novel by Michelle Adams
A Good Bake: The Art and Science of Making Perfect Pastries, Cakes, Cookies, Pies, and Breads at Home: A Cookbook by Melissa Weller and Carolynn Carreno
Together in a Sudden Strangeness: America’s Poets Respond to the Pandemic by Alice Quinn
Sky Song by Abi Elphinstone
Stillicide by Cynan Jones
Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds: Ebola and the Ravages of History by Paul Farmer
The Shadow Drawing: How Science Taught Leonardo How to Paint by Francesca Fiorani
Alright, Alright, Alright: An Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused by Melissa Maerz
The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman
The Sun Collective: A Novel by Charles Baxter
Here Is the Beehive by Sarah Crossan
The Age of Skin by Dubravka Ugrešić, Ellen Elias-Bursac (translator)
A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illustrator)
Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain by Lisa Feldman Barrett
The Burning God (The Poppy War) by R. F Kuang
The Killer’s Shadow: The FBI’s Hunt for a White Supremacist Serial Killer by John E. Douglas, Mark Olshaker
Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson
Pretending by Holly Bourne
What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon
This Is Not My Memoir by André Gregory and Todd London
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton
White Fright: The Sexual Panic at the Heart of America’s Racist History by Jane Dailey
No One Asked for This: Essays by Cazzie David