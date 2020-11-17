New Releases and More for November 17, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Orchard, These Violent Delights, Nights When Nothing Happened, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Orchard: A Novel by David Hopen

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Nights When Nothing Happened: A Novel by Simon Han

The Lady Upstairs by Halley Sutton

The Bright and Breaking Sea (A Captain Kit Brightling Novel) by Chloe Neill

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits by Olivia Waite

We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy by Kliph Nesteroff

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Laughing to Keep from Dying: African American Satire in the Twenty-First Century (New Black Studies Series) by Danielle Fuentes Morgan

Do Not Disturb: A Novel by Claire Douglas

On Connection (Faber Social) by Kae Tempest

The Doll: A Portrait of My Mother by Ismail Kadare, John Hodgson (translator)

The Last Sailor: A Novel by Sarah Anne Johnson

The Light Ages: The Surprising Story of Medieval Science by Seb Falk

The Nine Lives of Pakistan: Dispatches from a Precarious State by Declan Walsh

A Million Aunties by Alecia McKenzie

The Big She-Bang: The Herstory of the Universe According to God the Mother by Marisa Acocella

Paul at Home by Michel Rabagliati, Helge Dascher (translator)

Soulswift by Megan Bannen

Daughter of the Serpentine (A Dragoneer Academy Novel) by E.E. Knight

The Silver Shooter: A Rose Gallagher Mystery by Erin Lindsey

Lord The One You Love is Sick by Kasey Thornton

People Who Love to Eat Are Always the Best People: And Other Wisdom by Julia Child

Van der Valk-Love in Amsterdam: A Novel by Nicolas Freeling

Before the Coffee Gets Cold: A Novel by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Feminist International: How to Change Everything by Veronica Gago

Mine’s Bigger Than Yours: The 100 Wackiest Action Movies by Christopher Lombardo, Jeff Kirschner

Light for the World to See: A Thousand Words on Race and Hope by Kwame Alexander

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest by Ed Caesar

Eartheater: A Novel by Dolores Reyes, Julia Sanches (translator)

The Children of Red Peak by Craig DiLouie

The Way Back by Gavriel Savit

Rebel Sisters by Tochi Onyebuchi

Dragon Mountain (Volume 1) by Katie Tsang and Kevin Tsang

How Are We Going to Explain This: Our Future on a Hot Earth by Jelmer Mommers

V2: A novel of World War II by Robert Harris

Burning the Books: A History of the Deliberate Destruction of Knowledge by Richard Ovenden

Nophek Gloss by Essa Hansen

Planet Paradise by Jesse Lonergan

Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West by Lauren Redniss

I Die Each Time I Hear the Sound: A Memoir by Mike Doughty

A Demon-Haunted Land: Witches, Wonder Doctors, and the Ghosts of the Past in Post–WWII Germany by Monica Black

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J. Fox

Miami Noir: The Classics (Akashic Noir) by Les Standiford

Little Wishes: A Novel by Michelle Adams

A Good Bake: The Art and Science of Making Perfect Pastries, Cakes, Cookies, Pies, and Breads at Home: A Cookbook by Melissa Weller and Carolynn Carreno

Together in a Sudden Strangeness: America’s Poets Respond to the Pandemic by Alice Quinn

Sky Song by Abi Elphinstone

Stillicide by Cynan Jones

Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds: Ebola and the Ravages of History by Paul Farmer

The Shadow Drawing: How Science Taught Leonardo How to Paint by Francesca Fiorani

Alright, Alright, Alright: An Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused by Melissa Maerz

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman

The Sun Collective: A Novel by Charles Baxter

Here Is the Beehive by Sarah Crossan

The Age of Skin by Dubravka Ugrešić, Ellen Elias-Bursac (translator)

A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illustrator)

Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain by Lisa Feldman Barrett

The Burning God (The Poppy War) by R. F Kuang

The Killer’s Shadow: The FBI’s Hunt for a White Supremacist Serial Killer by John E. Douglas, Mark Olshaker

Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

Pretending by Holly Bourne

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

This Is Not My Memoir by André Gregory and Todd London

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton

White Fright: The Sexual Panic at the Heart of America’s Racist History by Jane Dailey

No One Asked for This: Essays by Cazzie David