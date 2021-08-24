Episode 325
New Releases and More for August 24, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Feral Creatures, Bad Witch Burning, The Guide, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Feral Creatures by Kira Jane Buxton
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
The Guide by Peter Heller
Radical Friendship: Seven Ways to Love Yourself and Find Your People in an Unjust World by Kate Johnson
Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir by Kat Chow
Both Sides Now by Peyton Thomas
Tunnel 29: The True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall by Helena Merriman
Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison
WHAT WE’RE READING:
For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes
Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Best Debut Short Stories 2021: The PEN America Dau Prize by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Compiler), Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Compiler), Beth Piatote (Compiler)
The Women of Troy by Pat Barker
The Last Debutantes by Georgie Blalock
Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights by Erwin Chemerinsky
After the Sun by Jonas Eika and and Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg (translator)
Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution by Mike Duncan
Burden Falls by Kat Ellis
Someone Should Pay for Your Pain by Franz Nicolay
Beyond the Mapped Stars by Rosalyn Eves
Red Crosses by Sasha Filipenko, Brian James Baer and Ellen Vayner (translators)
Vampires, Hearts, and Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston
Where I Left Her by Amber Garza
The Scoundrel’s Daughter by Anne Gracie
Twenty-Five to Life by R.W.W. Greene
More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman, Jessica Cohen (Translator)
The Eyes of the Forest by April Henry
The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence by Anna Lembke
The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson by Robert S. Levine
Real Estate: A Living Autobiography by Deborah Levy
The Second Rebel (The First Sister trilogy) by Linden A. Lewis
Something Wonderful: Stories by Jo Lloyd
1,001 Voices on Climate Change: Everyday Stories of Flood, Fire, Drought, and Displacement from Around the World by Devi Lockwood
Bombshell: A Hell’s Belles Novel by Sarah MacLean
Night Bus by Zuo Ma and Orion Martin (translator)
Erin’s Diary: An Official Derry Girls Book by Lisa McGee
Hush-a-Bye by Jody Lee Mott
Kid del Toro (Lil’ Libros) by Chogrin Muñoz and Pakoto Martinez
The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics by Mae Ngai
God, Human, Animal, Machine: Technology, Metaphor, and the Search for Meaning by Meghan O’Gieblyn
Perhaps the Stars (Terra Ignota) by Ada Palmer
The Madness of Crowds: A Chief Inspector Gamache Mystery by Louise Penny
Malefactor (War with No Name) by Robert Repino
The Pariah by Anthony Ryan
Child in the Valley by Gordy Sauer
Edie in Between by Laura Sibson
A Million Things by Emily Spurr
Dinosaur Therapy by James Stewart and K Roméy
Small Altars by Keli Stewart
The Ten Equations That Rule the World: And How You Can Use Them Too by David Sumpter
Life in the City of Dirty Water: A Memoir of Healing by Clayton Thomas-Muller
When the Summer Was Ours by Roxanne Veletzos
A Heart Divided (Legends of the Condor Heroes) by Jin Yong, Gigi Chang (Translator), Shelly Bryant (Translator)