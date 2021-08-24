New Releases and More for August 24, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Feral Creatures, Bad Witch Burning, The Guide, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Feral Creatures by Kira Jane Buxton

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

The Guide by Peter Heller

Radical Friendship: Seven Ways to Love Yourself and Find Your People in an Unjust World by Kate Johnson

Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir by Kat Chow

Both Sides Now by Peyton Thomas

Tunnel 29: The True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall by Helena Merriman

Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison

WHAT WE’RE READING:

For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes

Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession by Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Best Debut Short Stories 2021: The PEN America Dau Prize by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Compiler), Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Compiler), Beth Piatote (Compiler)

The Women of Troy by Pat Barker

The Last Debutantes by Georgie Blalock

Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights by Erwin Chemerinsky

After the Sun by Jonas Eika and and Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg (translator)

Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution by Mike Duncan

Burden Falls by Kat Ellis

Someone Should Pay for Your Pain by Franz Nicolay

Beyond the Mapped Stars by Rosalyn Eves

Red Crosses by Sasha Filipenko, Brian James Baer and Ellen Vayner (translators)

Vampires, Hearts, and Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston

Where I Left Her by Amber Garza

The Scoundrel’s Daughter by Anne Gracie

Twenty-Five to Life by R.W.W. Greene

More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman, Jessica Cohen (Translator)

The Eyes of the Forest by April Henry

The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence by Anna Lembke

The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson by Robert S. Levine

Real Estate: A Living Autobiography by Deborah Levy

The Second Rebel (The First Sister trilogy) by Linden A. Lewis

Something Wonderful: Stories by Jo Lloyd

1,001 Voices on Climate Change: Everyday Stories of Flood, Fire, Drought, and Displacement from Around the World by Devi Lockwood

Bombshell: A Hell’s Belles Novel by Sarah MacLean

Night Bus by Zuo Ma and Orion Martin (translator)

Erin’s Diary: An Official Derry Girls Book by Lisa McGee

Hush-a-Bye by Jody Lee Mott

Kid del Toro (Lil’ Libros) by Chogrin Muñoz and Pakoto Martinez

The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics by Mae Ngai

God, Human, Animal, Machine: Technology, Metaphor, and the Search for Meaning by Meghan O’Gieblyn

Perhaps the Stars (Terra Ignota) by Ada Palmer

The Madness of Crowds: A Chief Inspector Gamache Mystery by Louise Penny

Malefactor (War with No Name) by Robert Repino

The Pariah by Anthony Ryan

Child in the Valley by Gordy Sauer

Edie in Between by Laura Sibson

A Million Things by Emily Spurr

Dinosaur Therapy by James Stewart and K Roméy

Small Altars by Keli Stewart

The Ten Equations That Rule the World: And How You Can Use Them Too by David Sumpter

Life in the City of Dirty Water: A Memoir of Healing by Clayton Thomas-Muller

When the Summer Was Ours by Roxanne Veletzos

A Heart Divided (Legends of the Condor Heroes) by Jin Yong, Gigi Chang (Translator), Shelly Bryant (Translator)