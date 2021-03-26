Episode 98
Mystery and Suspense In A Land Far Away
This week Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery/thrillers that transport you to a particular time and place.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Find some fantastic reads to combat AAPI racism and educate yourself on its long history in the US in our Audiobooks Newsletter!
Books Discussed
The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-eun
Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
The Split by Sharon Bolton
Overkill by Vanda Symon
Beneath the Mountain by Luca D’Andrea
Red Widow by Alma Katsu
The Lost Village by Camilla Stein
Currently Reading
Anxious People by Fredrick Backman
If you want to send us an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady