Mystery and Suspense In A Land Far Away

This week Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery/thrillers that transport you to a particular time and place.

Books Discussed

The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-eun

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

The Split by Sharon Bolton

Overkill by Vanda Symon

Beneath the Mountain by Luca D’Andrea

Red Widow by Alma Katsu

The Lost Village by Camilla Stein

Currently Reading

Anxious People by Fredrick Backman

