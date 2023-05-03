May It Book Knockout Round & the Premiere of “Reading Stories”

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff figure out what the It book of May will be. And Book Riot editor Erica Ezeifedi comes on to debut a new First Edition segment, Reading Stories.

Discussed in this Episode:

The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Ajdei-Brenyah

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Traffic by Ben Smith

The Ferryman by Justin Cronin

Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

Hey, Hun by Emily Lynn Paulson

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Sing Her Down by Ivy Pachoda