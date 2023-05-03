May It Book Knockout Round & the Premiere of “Reading Stories”
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff figure out what the It book of May will be. And Book Riot editor Erica Ezeifedi comes on to debut a new First Edition segment, Reading Stories.
Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram.
And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you!
Discussed in this Episode:
The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks
Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Ajdei-Brenyah
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Traffic by Ben Smith
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
Hey, Hun by Emily Lynn Paulson
Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
Sing Her Down by Ivy Pachoda