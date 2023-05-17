Khaled Hosseini on the 20th Anniversary of THE KITE RUNNER

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of The Kite Runner, author Khaled Hosseini joins Book Riot CEO Jeff O’Neal to talk about the creation, publication, and long-life of the literary phenomenon.

