Great Books by #AAPI Writers

This week Alice and Kim fangirl over Phoebe Robinson and share some favorite stories from American authors of East Asian descent.

Nonfiction in the News

Entertainment Weekly: “Phoebe Robinson’s next book is coming this fall — here are all the details”

New Nonfiction

North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work by Michael Blanding

Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico by Juan Villoro

The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir by Sherry Turkle

When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

Books by East Asian Writers

Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change by Ellen Pao

The Souls of Yellow Folk: Essays by Wesley Yang

All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung

Time: “My White Adoptive Parents Struggled to See Me as Korean. Would They Have Understood My Anger at the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence?”

Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, & Advice for Living Your Best Life by Ali Wong

The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee

Reading Now

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

City of Light, City of Poison: Murder, Magic, and the First Police Chief of Paris by Holly Tucker