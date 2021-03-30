Episode 80
Great Books by #AAPI Writers
This week Alice and Kim fangirl over Phoebe Robinson and share some favorite stories from American authors of East Asian descent.
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
Entertainment Weekly: “Phoebe Robinson’s next book is coming this fall — here are all the details”
New Nonfiction
North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work by Michael Blanding
Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico by Juan Villoro
The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir by Sherry Turkle
When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
Books by East Asian Writers
Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change by Ellen Pao
The Souls of Yellow Folk: Essays by Wesley Yang
All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung
Time: “My White Adoptive Parents Struggled to See Me as Korean. Would They Have Understood My Anger at the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence?”
Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, & Advice for Living Your Best Life by Ali Wong
The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee
Reading Now
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
City of Light, City of Poison: Murder, Magic, and the First Police Chief of Paris by Holly Tucker