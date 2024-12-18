I Like a Little Depression Now and Then: Our Favorite YA Books of 2024

Kelly and Erica discuss their year in YA reading, looking back at their favorite books and themes that emerged.

News

Morris and Nonfiction Awards

Hey YA Episode with Paula Yoo



Books Discussed

Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee

Cat + Gamer series by Wataru Nadatani, translated by Zack Davisson

Hirayasumi, Vol. 1 by Keigo Shinzō, translated by Jan Mitsuko Cash

Flying Witch by Chihiro Ishizuka, translated by Melissa Tanaka

Clever Creatures of the Night by Samantha Mabry

Flamboyants by George M. Johnson

Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States by J. Albert Mann

“The First American Union Understood The Necessity of Public Libraries and Education”

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai

Morgana and Oz by Miyuli

Moon Dogs #1 (One Shot) by Tananarive Due, illustrated by Kelsey Ramsay

The Fade #1 by Aabria Iyengar, illustrated by Mari Costa

After Life by Gayle Forman