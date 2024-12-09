Librarians Name The Best YA Nonfiction and Debut Novels of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every December, members of the American Library Association’s Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) build excitement over the best in YA books of the year by announcing a short list of finalists for two awards that will be given in January. The first is the William C. Morris Award honoring the best debut novel in a given year. The Morris Award considers several criteria in making their short list of finalists and choosing their ultimate winner. Among those are promise that the author shows in their career, as well as its appeal to teen readers–it is one of the few awards where this factor is considered. It was first awarded in 2009 to A Curse Dark As Gold by Elizabeth C. Bunce.