Episode 86.5
Extra Credit: YA for Tweens and Younger Teens
Kelly and guest author Tiffany Schmidt talk about Cynthia Leitich Smith’s recently re-released book Rain Is Not My Indian Name and dig into where the YA for younger YA readers is.
Show Notes
Get a Clue by Tiffany Schmidt
Rain Is Not My Indian Name by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Twenty Boy Summer by Sarah Ockler