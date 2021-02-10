Extra Credit: YA for Tweens and Younger Teens

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Kelly and guest author Tiffany Schmidt talk about Cynthia Leitich Smith’s recently re-released book Rain Is Not My Indian Name and dig into where the YA for younger YA readers is.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Get a Clue by Tiffany Schmidt

Rain Is Not My Indian Name by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Twenty Boy Summer by Sarah Ockler