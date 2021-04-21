Episode 91.5
Extra Credit: Coming Soon to a Podcast and VOD Near You
Summer’s nearly here, and everybody loves summer reading! Hannah is here to give you a preview of some of the books she and Tirzah plan on reading (or revisiting) this summer in order to watch the video on-demand screen adaptations of, and then they’ll be talking about them on the podcast. Please read and watch alongside us, and let us know what you’re thinking on social media! And stay tuned for episodes all summer long, of course.
Show Notes
Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu
The Grisha Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo
Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri and Jesse Joshua Watson
Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan
Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets by Evan Roskos
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things by Lev Grossman
