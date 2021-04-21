Extra Credit: Coming Soon to a Podcast and VOD Near You

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Summer’s nearly here, and everybody loves summer reading! Hannah is here to give you a preview of some of the books she and Tirzah plan on reading (or revisiting) this summer in order to watch the video on-demand screen adaptations of, and then they’ll be talking about them on the podcast. Please read and watch alongside us, and let us know what you’re thinking on social media! And stay tuned for episodes all summer long, of course.

Show Notes

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

The Grisha Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo

Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri and Jesse Joshua Watson

Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan

Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets by Evan Roskos

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things by Lev Grossman

