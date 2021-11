This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca think about replacing the term “dad book” with…anything, talk more PRH/S&S commentary, list book adaptations they will not be talking about, and much more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

Discussed in this episode:

2021 Fall Preview Draft

Adaptation Nation

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Bourdain by Laurie Woolever