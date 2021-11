Jeff O’Neal, Jenn Northington, and Amanda Nelson discuss Frank Herbert’s Dune and break down Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation.

Listen here.

Mentioned in this episode:

Frank Herbert’s Distrust of JFK

Hari Kunzru on Dune

Muslim Influences in Dune

Is Dune a White Savior Narrative?

Sidelining Arab Voices in Dune

Dune Book Club with Ausma Zehanat Khan