Coincidences, Adaptations, and Recent Reading

Jeff and Rebecca discuss some good listener feedback on coincidences before running through a bunch of adaptation news and then talking about recent media consumption.

Discussed in this episode:

The Elly Conway “mystery” was indeed the most interesting thing about Argylle..and even that is pretty boring

Ongoing: Publishers confirm that Spotify audiobook sales have been solid in terms of revenue & reaching new users

Amy Adams & Jenna Ortega in talks for Klara & the Sun adaptation

Who wants to watch the Hallmark Channel’s Jane Austen adaptations with me?

Lifetime gets its groove back with Terry McMillan

And I guess we’re going to do A Gentleman in Moscow

But we will not be getting the big ACOTAR series, or maybe we will