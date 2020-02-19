Episode 62
Catching Feels for YA Dads
Eric and Kelly talk about P.S., I Still Love You, swoony fathers in YA, and what YA rom-coms they’re itching for in 2020.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s Read Harder 2020 Challenge, Wednesday Books, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
SHOW NOTES
Don’t forget to see us live at The Book Stall in Winnetka, Illinois, on February 25 at 6:30!
Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
King of the Dragonflies by Kacen Callendar
P.S., I Still Love You on Netflix!
The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters
Music From Another World by Robin Talley
Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed
Tweet Cute by Emma Lord
Only Mostly Devastated by Sophie Gonzales
Ten Things I Hate About Pinky by Sandhya Menon
I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee
Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan