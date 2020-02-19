Catching Feels for YA Dads

Eric and Kelly talk about P.S., I Still Love You, swoony fathers in YA, and what YA rom-coms they’re itching for in 2020.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot’s Read Harder 2020 Challenge, Wednesday Books, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

SHOW NOTES

Don’t forget to see us live at The Book Stall in Winnetka, Illinois, on February 25 at 6:30!

Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

King of the Dragonflies by Kacen Callendar

P.S., I Still Love You on Netflix!

The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters

Music From Another World by Robin Talley

Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord

Only Mostly Devastated by Sophie Gonzales

Ten Things I Hate About Pinky by Sandhya Menon

I’ll Be The One by Lyla Lee

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan