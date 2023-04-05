Choosing the “It” Book of April, Talking Publishing with Yahdon Israel, and Sarah Bakewell on Humanism
In this kick-off episode, Jeff O’Neal plays a game to determine the “it” book of April with Rebecca Schinksy, talks about what it means to put a book into the world with Simon & Schuster Senior Editor Yahdon Israel, and considers humanism with Sarah Bakewell, on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible.
Discussed in this episode:
It Book Knock-Out Contenders
Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club
Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell
