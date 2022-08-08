A Novel Trial

Rebecca and Sharifah discuss the salacious history of Go Ask Alice, the antitrust trial against Penguin Random House’s merger with Simon & Schuster, and more.

Links discussed in the show:

The Book Riot Patreon

How a Mormon Housewife Turned a Fake Diary Into an Enormous Best-Seller

New York Times announces Gilbert Cruz as Books Editor

Louisiana Librarian Seeks Legal Action After Harassment by Far-Right Group

Michigan Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda

Background on the PRH-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial

Opening Arguments & Day One Testimony

S & S CEO Jonathan Karp’s Testimony

Why the Penguin Random House – Simon & Schuster Merger is About Amazon