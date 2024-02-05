A Clandestine Texas Bookshelf, Argylle Fizzles, Spotify’s Audiobook Royalties, and a Farewell to N. Scott Momaday
Jeff and Rebecca take a moment to mark the death of N. Scott Momaday, do a post-mortem on the Argylle ‘intrigue,” pitch a movie based on a secret banned bookshelf in Houston, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Of course Constance Grady did the legwork on Argylle
The Argylle movie reviews are rolling in, and they’re…not great
How not to pitch your book to BookTokers
Hero of the Week: Texas teacher’s clandestine library of banned books
Some late-breaking info about Spotify’s audiobook performance; Audible is concerned