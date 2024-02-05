A Clandestine Texas Bookshelf, Argylle Fizzles, Spotify’s Audiobook Royalties, and a Farewell to N. Scott Momaday

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca take a moment to mark the death of N. Scott Momaday, do a post-mortem on the Argylle ‘intrigue,” pitch a movie based on a secret banned bookshelf in Houston, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

N. Scott Momaday Has Died

Of course Constance Grady did the legwork on Argylle

The Argylle movie reviews are rolling in, and they’re…not great

How not to pitch your book to BookTokers

Hero of the Week: Texas teacher’s clandestine library of banned books

Some late-breaking info about Spotify’s audiobook performance; Audible is concerned

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

The Fury by Alex Michaelides