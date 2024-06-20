Libro.fm’s Bestselling Audiobooks of All Time
Libro.fm, the independently owned audiobook service that lets you choose which indie bookstores receive a portion of your audiobook sales, has released a list of top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time to commemorate their 10th anniversary. The list is based on sales reported to Libro.fm from over 3,000 indie bookstores and includes thought-provoking nonfiction, celebrity memoirs, fantasy, and more.
If you’re looking for your next great listen, here are the top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time according to Libro.fm:
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, narrated by the author
How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by the author
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus & Pandora Sykes
A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, narrated by Jennifer Kim & Julian Cihi
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, narrated by the author
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune, narrated by Daniel Henning
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
