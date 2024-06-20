Libro.fm’s Bestselling Audiobooks of All Time

Libro.fm, the independently owned audiobook service that lets you choose which indie bookstores receive a portion of your audiobook sales, has released a list of top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time to commemorate their 10th anniversary. The list is based on sales reported to Libro.fm from over 3,000 indie bookstores and includes thought-provoking nonfiction, celebrity memoirs, fantasy, and more.

If you’re looking for your next great listen, here are the top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time according to Libro.fm:

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, narrated by the author