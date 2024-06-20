Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Libro.fm’s Bestselling Audiobooks of All Time

Libro.fm, the independently owned audiobook service that lets you choose which indie bookstores receive a portion of your audiobook sales, has released a list of top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time to commemorate their 10th anniversary. The list is based on sales reported to Libro.fm from over 3,000 indie bookstores and includes thought-provoking nonfiction, celebrity memoirs, fantasy, and more.

If you’re looking for your next great listen, here are the top 10 bestselling audiobooks of all time according to Libro.fm:

cover of Braiding Sweetgrass audiobook

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, narrated by the author

cover of How to Be an Antiracist audiobook

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by the author

cover of Lessons in Chemistry audiobook

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus & Pandora Sykes

cover of A Promised Land audiobook

A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author

cover of I’m Glad My Mom Died audiobook

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author

cover of Tom Lake audiobook

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep

cover of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow audiobook

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, narrated by Jennifer Kim & Julian Cihi

cover of Crying in H Mart audiobook

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, narrated by the author

cover of The House in the Cerulean Sea audiobook

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune, narrated by Daniel Henning

cover of Demon Copperhead audiobook

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.