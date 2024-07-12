Libraries Under Siege

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Julia Quinn stepped up against the “unnecessary backlash” towards Bridgerton’s decision to gender-swap Michael’s character in Season 3.

NYPL budget issues have made it difficult f or branches to purchase in-demand books for their patrons.

Director Osgood Perkins says his adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Monkey” is much funnier than people are probably anticipating.

James Patterson’s Cross series gets a streaming release date.

Wicked’s theatrical release date got bumped up by five days.

Casting updates for the Dexter prequel and The Thursday Murder Club.

Censorship News

“A federal appeals court in New Orleans is taking another look at its own order requiring [Llano County, TX] to keep eight books on public library shelves that deal with subjects including sex, gender identity and racism.”

Leander ISD parents/book banners/crisis actors are demanding the school remove “graphic” and “obscene” books.

Teachers, authors, and activists are gathering for a summit in Orlando to defend against educational censorship in Florida.

Alachua County Schools (FL) spent over $40,000 on book challenges during the last school year.

(Paywalled): A Boston-area arts center received a bomb threat in response to a drag queen story time, but the event went on as planned without incident.

The Montclair Public Library (NJ) also received bomb threats over a drag queen story hour for Pride Month.

Harford County Public Schools (MD) voted to cancel their AP African American Studies class. One of the trustees said, “The topics are heavily politically oriented and perpetuate the message of oppressed versus oppressor…I think we’re missing an opportunity to present positive messages of unity and great American contributions.”

Big Brother is watching in Franklin County Public Schools (VA): “‘We have changed our whole mode in the library to notify every parent every time their child checks out a book. So, if a child checks out a book that their parent doesn’t want them to have access to, they will receive an email immediately and they can contact the school and say this is material I don’t want my child to be exposed to.’”

“A federal judge sentenced a school board member from Frederick County, Va. on Monday for taking part in the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” The board member in question has been a long-time advocate for book banning.

Alabama nearly passed a law that could have led to librarians being arrested, and they’re planning to give it another shot in the next legislative session.

The Ozark-Dale County Library (AL) announces a temporary closure in order to remove books that are not in compliance with state policy. As Kelly Jensen said in her roundup, not only are they banning books, but they’re making it everyone’s problem with this decision.

The Autauaga-Prattville Public Library board (AL) moved to dismiss a federal lawsuit against the library.

“A new Tennessee law that specifically bans books with sexually explicit imagery went into effect on Monday. It changes the state’s existing restrictions on materials allowed in schools, explicitly barring materials that contain nudity sexual excitement, sexual conduct or excess violence. It also said materials could not appeal to the ‘prurient interest,’ a term that faced intense debate in earlier legislative sessions.”

The River Forest Public Library (IL) has hired private security after receiving threats against the library that have singled out a few specific staff members.

Over 100 Wisconsin school districts have fielded inquiries and challenges against books.

Osseo School District (MN) will keep What Girls Are Made Of.

“Oklahoma’s top school board has voted to ignore a judge’s finding that former Norman teacher Summer Boismier should keep her teaching license after posting a link in her classroom to an online library containing banned books.”

A University of Colorado Boulder study shows that women of color are disproportionately targeted by book bans.

Books Inc. (CA) canceled a drag queen story hour after receiving a bomb threat.

Books & Authors in the News

(Content warning – sexual assault): Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

(Content warning – sexual abuse of children): Alice Munro’s daughter has written an essay about how she was sexually abused by her stepfather as a child and how her mother chose to stay with him.

Numbers & Trends

The most-read books on Goodreads last week.

The bestselling books of the week.

Award News

The 2024 CWA Dagger winners have been announced.

Bookish Curiosities & Miscellaneous

50 bookstores that are queer-owned and/or active queer allies.

How celebrity book clubs actually work.

On the Riot

A parent’s guide to clawing back reading time.

