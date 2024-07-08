The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Today’s bestsellers including a couple of new titles, starting with All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker. This is a thriller set in 1975 Missouri, and it’s a Read with Jenna pick. The publisher describes it as a “missing person mystery, a serial killer thriller, a love story, a unique twist on each.”
The other new release is a nonfiction book by the hosts of the politics podcast Pod Save America called Democracy or Else: How to Save America in 10 Easy Steps. This is an illustrated humorous guide to participating in U.S. democracy that promises to advise readers on how to “sav[e] American democracy just in time for the 2024 election and 2025 insurrection.”
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi (Publishers Weekly Bestseller), The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Indie Bestseller), and Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Indie Bestseller).
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service by Anthony Fauci (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Democracy or Else: How to Save America in 10 Easy Steps by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, with Josh Halloway (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
