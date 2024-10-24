Kiss Me, Wait: Five of the Most Anticipated Romance Novels of 2025
Kiss Me, Wait: 5 of the Most Anticipated Romance Novels of 2025
From the blog posts and lists on Goodreads that I perused, I whittled it down to these five books that kept appearing. (Including one that is probably going to be the biggest book of next year.) Now you can mark them down on your list of upcoming books you want to read! (Everyone makes those, right?) As for me, my most anticipated romance of 2025 is Bed and Breakup by Book Riot’s very own Susie Dumond! Now, let’s take a peek at what the internet has to say.
You Better Watch Out for Holiday Romances
This might be a hot take, but I’m going to say it. The holiday season begins on November 1. From the moment October ends, ’tis the season. You can be a Grinch about it all you want, but facts are facts. If you’re with me, then it’s time to start planning your holiday romance TBR for the holiday season (which yes, is a full two months long).
Paranormal InvestiGAYtors: 5 Queer YA Books About Hauntings and Possessions
I can’t resist a queer ghost-hunting story. I know that’s a narrow niche, but when a book lands within it, it’s guaranteed to go on my TBR. There’s something about the hubris of actively chasing down ghosts and demons that makes for a delicious horror premise—and queer characters just make everything better.
Bookish Crochet Goods to Cozy Up With This Fall
So here is my pitch: bookish crochet goods are one way to support slow fashion, small artists, and your bookish obsessions all in one. I would be thrilled to receive any of the ten following bookish crochet goods. They are simply too cute and too impressive to pass up.
Buy, Borrow, Bypass: Rating the Queer Horror I’ve Read This Year
I’m all about queer horror reads in the lead-up to Halloween, and I have so many on my TBR. If you, too, are looking to pick up some creepy queer reads, I thought I’d take a look back at five of the queer horror books I’ve read so far this year and rate whether you should buy, borrow, or bypass them.
Spread the Light with These 5 Diwali Children’s Books
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is a five-day celebration that runs from October 29th to November 3rd in 2024. It’s India’s biggest holiday of the year. Here are five children’s books about Diwali to help celebrate the holiday and spread the light of happiness.
