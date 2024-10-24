Bookish Crochet Goods to Cozy Up With This Fall
It is easy to get hooked on a good book and even easier to get hooked on bookish crochet goods. Who doesn’t love to get a cozy gift paired with a new book?
Crochet, like most fiber art, is a versatile medium. With the right pattern, you can make a doll, a blanket, a scarf, a bag, or a bookmark. Makers can really get creative and create the perfect bookish crochet goods.
It is a time-intensive handcraft that still cannot be replicated by a machine. Crochet is a slow, deliberate artistic labor. A scarf can take anywhere from two to twenty hours, let alone a bigger project. Crochet projects really depend on your skill and the size of yarn you’re using, so time varies. So, while patterns are relatively affordable, once you get to the bigger, high-detail items, you are paying for the amount of time and training a piece takes to make.
So here is my pitch: bookish crochet goods are one way to support slow fashion, small artists, and your bookish obsessions all in one. I would be thrilled to receive any of the ten following bookish crochet goods. They are simply too cute and too impressive to pass up.
Chicken Pouf Crochet Pattern ($6.50): Get couped up with a pouf perfect for any ereader — no hands necessary — with this adorable pattern.
Bookish Tapestry Crochet Patterns ($9): Want to try crocheting your very own bookish tapestry? These patterns are an easy way to do so.
Crochet Bee Bookmark ($15): Any reader would be all abuzz with this small but impactful crochet bookmark.
Strawberry Book Sleeve ($20+): These berry exciting book sleeves will keep even the chilliest thrillers warm in the winter.
Love Letter Book Sleeve ($27): I adore the idea of holding a romance book in these love letter book sleeves.
Romantic Book Accessory Set ($65): With a book sleeve, three crochet tea bag bookmarks, and five heart corner bookmarks, any romantic will feel all warm and fuzzy.
Handmade Crochet Peter Pan Throw ($295): This amazingly large (56 inch by 42 inch) one-of-a-kind throw with the quote “Second to the right & straight on till morning” would look good in any bookish home.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Crochet Doll ($300): If you want to watch the very hungry caterpillar eat everything in the picture book, this wonder-full doll is your chance.
The Witcher Crochet Doll ($80): You now have the unique opportunity to buy a hand-crocheted Witcher doll.
Stephen King Crochet Doll ($128): This may be the best merchandise I’ve seen for someone who loves Stephen King books.
Crochet Pencil Scarf ($75): The art of book journaling will be made all the better by a cozy scarf that resembles a pencil.
These bookish crochet goods are sure to warm up any gifting experience. If you are looking for more bookish gifts, check out these Gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC Lovers, these Reading Ghosts on Bookmarks, Art Prints, and More, and these Gifts for Indie Bookstore Lovers.