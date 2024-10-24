Bookish Crochet Goods to Cozy Up With This Fall

It is easy to get hooked on a good book and even easier to get hooked on bookish crochet goods. Who doesn’t love to get a cozy gift paired with a new book?

Crochet, like most fiber art, is a versatile medium. With the right pattern, you can make a doll, a blanket, a scarf, a bag, or a bookmark. Makers can really get creative and create the perfect bookish crochet goods.