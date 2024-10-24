a collage of crochet bookish goods
Bookish Crochet Goods to Cozy Up With This Fall

Bookmarks, book sleeves, and a Stephen King doll: there's something for every reader in this round up of bookish crochet goods.

It is easy to get hooked on a good book and even easier to get hooked on bookish crochet goods. Who doesn’t love to get a cozy gift paired with a new book?

Crochet, like most fiber art, is a versatile medium. With the right pattern, you can make a doll, a blanket, a scarf, a bag, or a bookmark. Makers can really get creative and create the perfect bookish crochet goods.

It is a time-intensive handcraft that still cannot be replicated by a machine. Crochet is a slow, deliberate artistic labor. A scarf can take anywhere from two to twenty hours, let alone a bigger project. Crochet projects really depend on your skill and the size of yarn you’re using, so time varies. So, while patterns are relatively affordable, once you get to the bigger, high-detail items, you are paying for the amount of time and training a piece takes to make.

So here is my pitch: bookish crochet goods are one way to support slow fashion, small artists, and your bookish obsessions all in one. I would be thrilled to receive any of the ten following bookish crochet goods. They are simply too cute and too impressive to pass up.

Crochet chicken sitting on a wooden chair with an ereader.
Image from DAKnCrafts on Etsy

Chicken Pouf Crochet Pattern ($6.50): Get couped up with a pouf perfect for any ereader — no hands necessary — with this adorable pattern.

Three Book Lover Tapestry Crochet Patterns on a white background with the text crochet pattern pdf.
Image from KBReadsandMakes on Etsy

Bookish Tapestry Crochet Patterns ($9): Want to try crocheting your very own bookish tapestry? These patterns are an easy way to do so.

Yellow and black crochet bee on top of a book.
Image from PearlGrayStudio on Etsy

Crochet Bee Bookmark ($15): Any reader would be all abuzz with this small but impactful crochet bookmark.

Four strawberry booksleeves on a pink and blue background with the text strawberry booksleeve
Image from MythicMist on Etsy

Strawberry Book Sleeve ($20+): These berry exciting book sleeves will keep even the chilliest thrillers warm in the winter.

Crochet bow Love letter book sleeve in white and red, white and purple, and green in white on a pile of open books.
Image from DenimandIvory on Etsy

Love Letter Book Sleeve ($27): I adore the idea of holding a romance book in these love letter book sleeves.

A pink book sleeve, three tea bag bookmarks, and five heart bookmarks are in front of a white background.
Image from BobbleAndChains on Etsy

Romantic Book Accessory Set ($65): With a book sleeve, three crochet tea bag bookmarks, and five heart corner bookmarks, any romantic will feel all warm and fuzzy.

Person holding a peter pan crochet throw up outside in a green yard.
Image from EruvandiCrafts on Etsy

Handmade Crochet Peter Pan Throw ($295): This amazingly large (56 inch by 42 inch) one-of-a-kind throw with the quote “Second to the right & straight on till morning” would look good in any bookish home.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar on a countertop.
Image from DoedoeBirds on Etsy

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Crochet Doll ($300): If you want to watch the very hungry caterpillar eat everything in the picture book, this wonder-full doll is your chance.

The Witcher Crochet doll in a yard with a railing.
Image from PofudukHobimGifts on Etsy

The Witcher Crochet Doll ($80): You now have the unique opportunity to buy a hand-crocheted Witcher doll.

Stephen King crochet doll with IT doll and a small crocheted book.
Image from Sidlerhandmade on Etsy

Stephen King Crochet Doll ($128): This may be the best merchandise I’ve seen for someone who loves Stephen King books.

Crochet Pencil Scarf on wire stand in front of a wooden background.
Image from SewCraftyCrochetShop on Etsy

Crochet Pencil Scarf ($75): The art of book journaling will be made all the better by a cozy scarf that resembles a pencil.

