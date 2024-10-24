Spread the Light with These 5 Diwali Children’s Books

This picture book takes readers through all five days of Diwali through the eyes of a young girl named Riya. Riya is scared of the dark and thinks they should skip celebrating Diwali with fireworks and instead just eat ladoo. On the first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, the family worships and eats together. On the second, Choti Diwali, the family decorates the house with lights and candles. Riya confesses she’s scared of the fireworks and going out after dark, and her mother tells her the story of Diwali, about Ram being banished from his kingdom and saving his wife after she’s kidnapped by an evil demon. He returns to the kingdom greeted by light, and so they celebrate with fireworks. With this story, Riya isn’t scared to participate in festivities on the third day, the main Diwali celebration. Back matter includes an author’s note, glossary, ladoos recipes, and a paper diya craft.