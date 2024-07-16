J.D. Vance — Author of HILLBILLY ELEGY and Former Trump Critic — to Run as Trump’s VP

Monday, Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate during the first day of the Republican Convention. Vance is the author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, which was criticized by many from the Appalachian region it claimed to represent as being problematic. In 2016, one of our writers called out its many lies, and in 2021, another one listed 15 books to read instead of it.

But fake hillbilly representation isn’t the only interesting thing about the J.D. Vance announcement. Years ago, in 2016, Vance was one of Trump’s biggest right-wing critics, calling him an “American Hitler.” Then, by the time 2022 rolled around, and Vance was going after a senate seat, Trump backed him. And now, the two will be representing the Republican party in this upcoming presidential election.

