Trump-Backed Author JD Vance Wins Ohio Republican Senate Primary
On Tuesday, hours after a draft was leaked detailing the Supreme Court’s desire to overturn Roe v. Wade come summer, venture capitalist and bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance won the Ohio state Senate primary election.
Despite courting Trump fervently, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and banker Mike Gibbons all lost out on an endorsement from the former president, and ultimately on the race.
Vance’s own endorsement from Donald Trump came only after the author took back earlier criticism, and after he was already behind in the polls. Many interpret Trump’s endorsement being able to bring Vance to victory in this race as an indication of his lasting popularity.
Vance will face off against Democrat Tim Ryan, who easily won his party’s nomination, in November.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
