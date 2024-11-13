Historical Fiction for Native American Heritage Month

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Since the 1990s, November in the United States has been designated as a time to commemorate the history and contributions of Native Americans under the banner of Native American Heritage Month (or similar variations on that name). Especially considering the troubled history of Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated in November in the United States and often centered around problematic depictions of colonization, it’s an important time to reflect and acknowledge everything done by and done to Native Americans.

Books are an incredible resource for learning about Native American history, and historical fiction, in particular, is rich with stories by and about the Indigenous people of this country. These four Native American historical fiction books are set throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries and feature characters of Mi’kmaq, Cherokee, Lakhota/Dakhota, and Lemhi Shoshone heritage. All four books are also by authors indigenous to North America, whether the United States or Canada. Since modern borders were only introduced post-colonization, and all the stories themselves take place primarily in the United States, that seems appropriate to me. Where possible, I’ve included the language these authors themselves use to identify their Native American heritage/affiliation.