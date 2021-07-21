The Best HILDA Swag For Adventurers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What’s not to love about Hilda? Luke Pearson’s comic follows the eponymous blue haired girl who lives in the wild mountains with her mother and her deerfox, Twig. What started as Hilda and the Troll has expanded into a world of wonderful stories in a series of comics, TV tie-in fiction, coloring books and companions. The warm sepia tones and smart chatter fill the pages of Hilda’s cosy antics.

Since being adapted by Netflix, Hilda has reached a wider audience and a dedicated group of fans have set themselves to make-and-do, crafting some brilliant merchandise to brighten your walls, fancy-up your jacket and make friends with your very own Twig. Such is the life of an adventurer!

Perfect for saving your page in all of the Hilda stories, these magnetic bookmarks are a steal at less than $8 for the entire set.

Turn yourself (and your partner, tiny dog or pet deerfox) into a Hilda style print for $36.

I absolute love this minimalist take on Hilda’s trademark statement, available in multiple sizes from $17.

This one requires some crafting skills, but you know you want to. Get the instructions to make your very own deerfox for $10.

… or you can have a smaller, enamel-y good Twig pin for $14, if like me, your paper crafting leaves a bit to be desired.

These fleecey Hilda and Twig dolls are positively popping with personality — there’s a Woodman and Alfur available, too. $75+

You can make your own Hilda and Twig with this crochet pattern collection for $18.

Get Hilda and Twig stuck to your notebooks, walls, shoes and laptops with these stickers for $1.50 and up.

Hang this adorable print of Hilda, David and Frida in A5 for just under $8.

Honestly I don’t think you could just have one Woff. You’d need at least two. Or three hundred. $50 each.

Finally, someone needs to buy me this Wood Man figure, a perfect depiction for $52.

For more bookish swag from other fandoms and beyond, click here.